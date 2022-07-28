Nicki Minaj Surprise Drops Trailer For Her New Docu-Series: Watch

Nicki Minaj surprise dropped the trailer for her new docu-series on Thursday (July 28.) The six-part documentary series is simply titled Nicki and is reportedly "coming soon."

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper shared the trailer on Instagram where she reflected on the "personal" series in the caption. “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK," she wrote. "I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

Produced by the Canadian company Bron Studios, the docu-series will focus on the rapper's rise to fame and all its highs and lows, via Variety. At the beginning of the trailer, Nicki speaks about how “female rappers weren’t really charting at the time," adding that she's "fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.” Clips from the various eras of her career are displayed and a Taylor Swift tweet from 2011 also makes a cameo. “Driving back from rehearsals listening to Super Bass by @nickiminaj OVER AND OVER. I’m so obsessed with this song," reads the tweet.

Watch the trailer below: