North Carolina School Sign Mocked After Unfortunate Spelling Mistake

Residents of a town in North Carolina have been waiting for the area's newest school to open its doors to young students waiting to experience the joy of learning. Now, a small error involving the school's sign is giving students their first look at how, sometimes, mistakes happen.

The sign for Apex Friendship Elementary School was erected on the campus, declaring it the site of Apex's newest school for youngsters. However, the sign had to be removed after the school's name was spelled wrong. Rather than Apex Friendship, the sign read "Apex Firendship," per WRAL.

Though the Wake County Public School System said on Wednesday (July 27) that the sign has already been taken down, photos of the typo have been making their rounds on social media, including the Facebook page The State You're In. The page shared a look at the sign alongside a hilarious caption poking fun at the "sign fail."

"Apxe Firendship School cat'n eb buitl fsat enuogh, litreally," the post reads, showing the now-removed sign.