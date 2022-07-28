South Carolina Man 'Screamed For Joy' After Massive Lottery Win

A man in South Carolina is celebrating winning a huge prize in the state lottery, but it's not just good news for him. He plans to share his prize with his mother.

A Lowcountry man recently stopped by the Lowes Foods #279 on Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan when he picked up a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for the June 26 drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. It wasn't until he scanned the ticket at a store the next day that he realized his win would be larger than he expected as the message told him to "Claim at Lottery," something that happens with a prize more than $500.

When he got back to his car, he looked up his quick pick numbers — 8, 11, 23, 31 and 37 — and saw that all five matched to win the $100,000 prize. Seeing this, he couldn't believe it.

"I screamed for joy," he said, adding that he plans to share his prize with his mother. "I want to help Mom."

According to the man, whose name was not released, his mom already has plans of how to use her share of the prize.

"She's making a list," he said with a laugh.

The Lowes Foods in Hanahan also received a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.