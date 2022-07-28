Tom Morello Shares His Favorite Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 'Gems'

By Katrina Nattress

July 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images North America

Rage Against The Machine played a show in Cleveland, Ohio Wednesday night (July 27), so it was only fitting for Tom Morello to make a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The guitarist is quite the sharer on Instagram and posted a list of "gems" he saw in the museum, ranging from an NWA jacket to one of John Lennon's guitars.

"Some Rock n Roll Hall of Fame gems: 1. Randy Rhoads guitar 2. Eddie Van Halen 'Frankenstein' guitar 3. Devo radiation suit & flower pot hat 4. NWA jacket 5. Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, James Brown stage wear 6. U2 record company demo rejection letter (1 of 27) 7. Hendrix 'Hear My Train A’Comin’' left handed 12-string acoustic 8. John Lennon’s Beatles ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ Rickenbacker 9. Pink Floyd’s 1981 ‘The Wall’ stage banner 10. Sid Vicious show worn t-shirt"

Though Morello's clearly a fan of the Rock Hall, RATM fans are not happy with the institution after the band was nominated but then snubbed on an induction for its fourth year. RATM continue their reunion tour with dates through August then will hit the road again in 2023. Check out a full list of tour dates here and see Morello's post below.

Rage Against the Machine
