7-Year-Old Boy Saves Drowning Toddler

By Bill Galluccio

July 29, 2022

Young boy drowning in the pool
Photo: Getty Images

A seven-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he saved a drowning toddlerMassiah Browne was swimming in the pool at his apartment complex in Sacramento, California, when he noticed a three-year-old boy was sinking to the bottom of the pool.

Without hesitating, Browne swam down and pulled the boy out of the water.

"I was just playing in the pool, and then I saw a boy at the bottom of the pool," Massiah, a second-grade student, told Good Morning America. "And I went to go get him."

Bystanders performed CPR as they waited for paramedics to show up. The young boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was stabilized by the time the ambulance arrived.

Massiah's mother, Tiara Delvalle, told the Staten Island Advance that her son has always loved swimming and that he earned his superhero nickname, "Siah Fire."

"He always wants to help," she said.

Massiah told KXTV that he doesn't believe he's a hero.

"But my mom does," he told the news station.

Delvalle said that they have been in contact with the boy's family and were relieved to hear that he will make a full recovery.

"It's a miracle," she said.

