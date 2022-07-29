Benson Boone Shares Heartfelt EP 'Walk Me Home...'

After being discovered by Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, he was then signed to Reynolds' Night Street Records. Having performed his new music on several late-night TV shows, Benson's eight-track EP is finally here.

In the EP's emotional "Better Alone," Boone sings, "Maybe I'm better alone/ I say I'll get better, I won't/ Maybe I'm better alone/ Just the way that it's always been/ I'll be there for myself/ Guess I have to let you go/ I'm better off alone/ Maybe I'm better alone."

The singer/songwriter explained of the track, "I wrote this song about people who have relationship struggles, we all experience it from time to time. Sometimes when things aren’t working out it truly is better to be alone. Loving someone is so important, but being independent and loving yourself is equally important."

Listen to Benson Boone's Walk Me Home... EP on iHeartRadio.