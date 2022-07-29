Benson Boone Shares Heartfelt EP 'Walk Me Home...'
By Taylor Fields
July 29, 2022
Rising pop star Benson Boone has officially released his brand new EP, Walk Me Home... via Night Street Records/Warner Records.
Walk Me Home... includes eight heartfelt songs, including the previously-released "In the Stars," "Ghost Town," "Better Alone" and more. In a statement, Boone explained of his new release, "Walk Me Home… is a very important body of work to me. The reason I named it ‘Walk Me Home…’ is because most of the time writing these songs I felt lost. I’m very young, I’m at the beginning of a long journey, and I don’t know where it will lead. Sometimes I feel like I just need a little bit of guidance and when I first started writing this EP, I felt very alone. As I began to write more and more, towards the end I felt like these songs were becoming therapy for me and I was finding myself in the music. This is a body of work that I am very proud of, and I now feel like I’ve made it home."
After being discovered by Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, he was then signed to Reynolds' Night Street Records. Having performed his new music on several late-night TV shows, Benson's eight-track EP is finally here.
In the EP's emotional "Better Alone," Boone sings, "Maybe I'm better alone/ I say I'll get better, I won't/ Maybe I'm better alone/ Just the way that it's always been/ I'll be there for myself/ Guess I have to let you go/ I'm better off alone/ Maybe I'm better alone."
The singer/songwriter explained of the track, "I wrote this song about people who have relationship struggles, we all experience it from time to time. Sometimes when things aren’t working out it truly is better to be alone. Loving someone is so important, but being independent and loving yourself is equally important."
Listen to Benson Boone's Walk Me Home... EP on iHeartRadio.