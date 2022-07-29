Doe Boy Releases His New Album 'Catch Me If You Can' Featuring G Herbo

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN comes six months after Doe Boy dropped off his successful project OH REALLY, which also contains Doe Boy's previous joint effort with G Herbo and Nardo Wick "OPP PARTY." The album also features Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Vory and more. It was the first project he'd released in two years following his collaborative effort with Southside, DEMONS R US.



The album arrived not long after Doe Boy put the world on to another track that he's been working on. Earlier this month, Doe Boy took to Instagram to preview a song he made that samples Jennifer Lopez's "I'm Real" (Murder Remix) featuring Ja Rule. According to HipHopDX, he plays the song and begs J. Lo to clear the sample for him.



“J. Lo, can you please clear my song?" Doe Boy asked before pointing to a J. Lo posted in his room. "I need you to clear my song. Please, I’ll give you whatever. The streets wanna hear that. This how much I love you... I’ve been loving you since I was a kid. Not in that kind of way because I respect Ben Affleck. I love Batman, too. I’m saying please and I don’t say please — you could ask anybody."



The song didn't make this album so she obviously didn't sign off on it in time, but hopefully he'll get her approval in the near future. In the meantime, stream his new album CATCH ME IF YOU CAN below.