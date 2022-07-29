Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Colorado

Chicken wings are one of America's favorite snacks. The National Chicken Council estimates U.S. eaters gobbled 1.38 billion wings during the 2019 Super Bowl.

Of course, football games aren't the only time to enjoy some flats or wings. You can find these yummy pieces of chicken at cookouts, bars, fast food restaurants, and many more places. Don't get us started about the various sauces, either!

Thankfully, Mashed found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.

"By weighing reviews, tracking down awards, talking to locals, and reading countless articles, we've found the best wings in all 50 states of this country," the website says.

According to writers, Mild Buffalo-Style Wings from Willy's Wings are the best ones in Colorado! Here's why:

"Even though you usually have to wait 15 to 20 minutes for your order at Willy's Wings, you'll know the wait was worth it after you start chowing down on the best wings in Colorado. Located in the tiny town of Morrison, which has a population of less than 500, Willy's Wings features traditional and boneless wings on its menu and a variety of flavors. Opt for the Mild Buffalo Style Wings, and you too will be thrilled. Most mild sauces are underwhelming, but the sauce at Willy's Wings is so flavorful that you don't need the extra heat."

You can find Willy's Wings at 109 Bear Creek Ave. in Morrison.

Click HERE to check out the full list.