This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Illinois' History

If you found out that someone won the lottery by purchasing a ticket at a specific location in your state, would you purchase a ticket at that same location in hopes that it would be lucky a second or third time? It could be your lucky day, and there is one way to find out. The Mega Million lottery jackpot has now reached over one billion dollars. One billion as in nine zero's, and all for one lucky winner. The amount has gotten so big that financial advisors have recommended that the winner stay anonymous for their own security. There has been a handful of very large lottery winnings in the past. Though people win the lottery everyday, there is someone from each state that has won the most money on a single lottery ticket.

According to Jackpocket, the largest lottery win ever recorded in Illinois history was for $393 million dollars. The ticket was purchased at burger restaurant in Palos Heights. When the winning numbers were announced, the winner could not even believe that it was real.

“The last two weeks have been a whirlwind. We’ve been overwhelmed. It’s amazing to think how lucky we were to be in the right place at the right time,” the winner shared with the Chicago Tribune.

For a continued list of the largest lottery wins in each state visit HERE.