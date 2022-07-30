Death Toll In Kentucky Flooding Continues To Rise With More Rain Forecast

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the death toll in the state has risen to 25 amid historic flooding. Parts of Eastern Kentucky have seen up to 10.5 inches of rainfall over the past 48 hours.

Beshear said that search and rescue efforts are continuing but admitted that he expects the number of victims to increase.

"That number will continue to grow and to be refined. Remember we don't have cell service in some areas, so please be patient as we get new information or if it changes," he said during a press conference on Saturday (July 30) morning.

Beshear praised the first responders and noted that over 1,000 rescue operations have been carried out across the state. Multiple agencies assisted in the air and water rescues, including the Kentucky National Guard, Tennessee National Guard, West Virginia National Guard, the Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The U.S. National Guard also rescued 19 people and two dogs.

In addition to the flooding, the storms have caused mudslides, which have clogged at least 28 state roads with debris.

Fifteen emergency shelters have been set up across the state, where more than 330 people are staying.

While there is no rain in the forecast for Saturday, the wet weather is expected to return on Sunday with heavy rain and thunderstorms.