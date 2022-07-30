Drake & Nelly Furtado Are The Ultimate Duo At OVO Fest: Watch

Drake surprised fans with a very special guest at OVO Fest this weekend — Nelly Furtado. According to TMZ, The singer hasn't performed on stage since 2017, making this an exciting moment for fans.

The duo sang two of her iconic '00s hits: "Promiscuous Girl" and "I'm Like a Bird." Drake made sure to hype her up when he introduced her to the crowd saying, "I don't care how loud you sang tonight, right now I need you to sing as loud as you possibly can, because this right here took a lot." Later, he shared that she "changed my life so much." Fans raved about the collab on social media with one writing on Twitter, "drake and nelly furtado singing i’m like a bird together.. this is canadian history." Both artists hail from Canada and were just a few of the acts on the rapper's "All Canadian North Stars" lineup. Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, Jully Black, Rascalz, Keshia Chanté, and Shawn Desman also made an appearance that evening.

Furtado shared a clip on Instagram of her and Drake singing "I'm Like a Bird" together and affectionately wrote in the caption, "Homie pigeons." The Honestly, Nevermind rapper also shared his appreciation with a carousel of photos from the show where he wrote her lyrics in the caption, "And though my love is rare / And though my love is trueeeeee."

See clips and photos of the performance below: