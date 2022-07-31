Watch King Crimson's Robert Fripp Cover A Lenny Kravtiz Classic

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox have returned with another installment of Sunday Lunch and this time they're jamming out to Lenny Kravitz. In a silky maid outfit, Willcox gives a truly committed performance as she sings, dances, and haphazardly flips tortillas all while a wind machine blows her hair and clothes around.

Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch is a weekly video the couple uploads at lunchtime on Toyah's YouTube channel. With over 95 videos so far, they have covered everything from Radiohead's "Creep" to Rage Against The Machine's "Killing in the Name Of," Hole's "Celebrity Skin," and much more.