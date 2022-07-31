Watch King Crimson's Robert Fripp Cover A Lenny Kravtiz Classic
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 31, 2022
King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox have returned with another installment of Sunday Lunch and this time they're jamming out to Lenny Kravitz. In a silky maid outfit, Willcox gives a truly committed performance as she sings, dances, and haphazardly flips tortillas all while a wind machine blows her hair and clothes around.
Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch is a weekly video the couple uploads at lunchtime on Toyah's YouTube channel. With over 95 videos so far, they have covered everything from Radiohead's "Creep" to Rage Against The Machine's "Killing in the Name Of," Hole's "Celebrity Skin," and much more.
Recently, Fripp talked to Rolling Stone about his influential prog rock band King Crimson and why he doesn't plan to hit the road again anytime soon. "I think we have to view the reality of the age of the people involved," Fripp added. "Two of us [bassist Tony Levin and I] are 76, and shortly three will be. So going out for eight weeks to do performances of three hours and 20 minutes is a very big ask. It takes me six months to get ready as a player. King Crimson guitar parts for me are the Olympics of guitar playing. And being asked to do athletic feats that I was doing 40 or 50 years ago, that's also a big ask."