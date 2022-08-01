2 Winning $1 Million Lottery Tickets Sold In Minnesota

Did you buy a Mega Millions Lottery ticket recently? If so, you may be in for a big surprise. Two lucky people won the top Minnesota Mega Millions prize Friday night (July 29), according to ABC 6 News.

While no one won the top Mega Millions prize in Minnesota, two individuals did win the $1 million Mega Millions prize, according to the Minnesota State Lottery. One ticket was sold at a Holiday Station in Forest Lake, and the other ticket was sold at a Casey's General Store in Fridley. Both tickets matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. In addition, both businesses will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning $1 million tickets.

The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. They also must claim their prize in-person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. According to Minnesota Law, anyone who wins $10,000 or more in the Lottery will automatically have their name and city kept private unless the winner chooses to disclose that information to the public.

The $1.337 billion Mega Millions Jackpot was also won on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.