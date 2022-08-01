First Capitol Rioter To Stand Trial Gets Longest January 6th Sentence

A federal judge handed down the largest prison sentence related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Guy Reffitt, who was the first accused rioter to stand trial, was sentenced to 87 months in prison. He will also have to serve three years of probation, pay $2,000 in restitution, and undergo mental health treatment.

The Justice Department had requested a terrorism enhancement, which would have increased the jail sentence, but that was denied by the judge.

The FBI was tipped off about Reffitt's involvement in the riot by his own son, Jackson Reffitt.

While Reffitt did not make it inside the Capitol building during the riot, he was still convicted on five counts, including transport of a firearm in support of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

While Jackson testified against his father during the trial, he wrote a statement that was read during the sentencing hearing asking for the judge to ensure his father got the mental help he needs.

"My father has lost himself to countless things," Jackson wrote in the letter, which was read by Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower. "The prison system should be used not to destroy a person, but to rehabilitate one."

Reffitt apologized for his actions.

"I did want to definitely make an apology, multiple apologies really, and accept my responsibility because I do hate what I did," he said.