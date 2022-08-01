Grandmother Wanted After 10-Month Old Overdosed And Revived With Naloxone

By Bill Galluccio

August 1, 2022

Robbie Elizabeth Boyer,47
Photo: Allegheny County Police Department

Authorities in Pennsylvania have issued an arrested warrant for a 47-year-old grandmother after a 10-month-old infant suffered from a drug overdose.

Robbie Elizabeth Boyer is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Allegheny County Police Department said they received a call about an unconscious child. When first responders arrived, they administered Naloxone and rushed the infant to the hospital in critical condition. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The child has since been upgraded to stable condition.

When officers searched the house, they found a brown bag that was believed to contain heroin and syringes in a separate bag in the living room. They did not confirm what drugs the child had taken or how the overdose occurred.

The child's parents told police that they left the infant in the care of Boyer at the time of the overdose.

Authorities described Boyer as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a thin build. Anybody who sees her is asked to call 911. You can also contact 1-833-ALL-TIPS if you have any information about her possible whereabouts.

