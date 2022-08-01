Here's Where To Find Texas' Best Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a delicious dessert that has definitely stood the test of time. The sugary goodness has roots that date all the way back to ancient Greece, and it is even believed that cheesecake was served to athletes at the first Olympic Games. Not all cheesecake is created equal though. Some places definitely serve up better versions of the rich dessert than others.

So which restaurant in the state has the best cheesecake? LoveFOOD compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake. The website states, "Some people like it fruity, others rich and chocolatey, and then there are those who prefer plain vanilla."

According to the website, the best cheesecake in Texas is the Banana Pudding Cheesecake from All The Crave Cheesecakes in Cypress. LoveFOOD explains what sets this cheesecake above the rest:

"Cheesecake shop All The Crave Cheesecakes has a mouthwatering array of flavors to choose from, including gluten-free options. For many customers, though, it doesn't come much better than the banana pudding. It features a vanilla wafer crust, fresh banana pieces and banana buttercream. Other flavors include red velvet, wedding cake and Texas chocolate, all available in cute single portions, cupcake style."

