How You Can Experience The Ultimate Vegas Weekend With Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias is heading to Las Vegas for a two-night residency in September at Resorts World Theatre, and one of the superstar's biggest fans will see the show live, and have the ultimate Vegas weekend.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly to Vegas where they will stay for two nights with a $200 gift card for ground transportation. Then, they'll enjoy Enrique Iglesias' live in concert on Saturday, September 17th with premium tickets, as well as early access to check out a portion of his soundcheck. And to top it off, they'll get to meet Enrique himself backstage during a meet & greet for two. Finally, the winner and their guest will enjoy access to an intimate and exclusive after party with Iglesias and members of his band and crew.

To enter, head over to iHeartRadio.com.