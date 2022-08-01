How You Can Experience The Ultimate Vegas Weekend With Enrique Iglesias
By Taylor Fields
August 1, 2022
Enrique Iglesias is heading to Las Vegas for a two-night residency in September at Resorts World Theatre, and one of the superstar's biggest fans will see the show live, and have the ultimate Vegas weekend.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly to Vegas where they will stay for two nights with a $200 gift card for ground transportation. Then, they'll enjoy Enrique Iglesias' live in concert on Saturday, September 17th with premium tickets, as well as early access to check out a portion of his soundcheck. And to top it off, they'll get to meet Enrique himself backstage during a meet & greet for two. Finally, the winner and their guest will enjoy access to an intimate and exclusive after party with Iglesias and members of his band and crew.
To enter, head over to iHeartRadio.com.
Fans can also catch Enrique Iglesias at this year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, where he will not only be performing, but will be receiving the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.
Fans can tune in to listen to this year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina via iHeartRadio Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, and Spanish Oldies radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.