How You Can Have The Ultimate 'SUPERMODEL' Weekend With Måneskin

Måneskin is heading out on their very first North American tour this fall, and in honor of the trek and their single "SUPERMODEL," one of the band's biggest fans will get to have the ultimate "SUPERMODEL" weekend in Los Angeles, and see the band on their tour.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly roundtrip to LA, where they will stay for two nights and get around town with a $200 gift card for ground transportation. Then, they will live out their "SUPERMODEL" dreams during a shopping spree at Gucci with a $2,000 gift card, and enjoy the band's show at the Hollywood Palladium with VIP tickets. Finally, they will get an exclusive backstage tour, photoshoot and meet & greet with the band.

To enter, head over to iHeartRadio.com.