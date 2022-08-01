Lake Michigan Waves Could Reach 7-Feet Tall At Popular Beaches

There have been potentially dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches today (August 1) according to MLive.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statements today for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties. They said dangerous swimming conditions are expected to continue through tonight, and advised the public to avoid the water as well as the surrounding piers.

All Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Mainstee have experienced potentially hazardous conditions today, which include increasing winds and waves 4 to 7 feet high, strong currents leading to high swim risk, and areas near piers being dangerous for swimmers due to waves potentially washing into the piers. In fact, the most dangerous conditions were recorded this morning on the south side of the piers.

Grand Haven State a Park already raised two red flags, which means they have closed the water to the public until conditions improve. In addition, Holland State Park staff are warning swimmers of dangerous conditions. While winds are expected to decrease in the northwest area, the are also expected to remain hazardous this afternoon through the evening on the north side of piers and structures.