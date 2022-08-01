Minnesota AirBnb Features 400 Chickens You Can Take Care Of

A Minnesota farm has opened an AirBnB with very unique lodging accommodations, according to KARE 11.

The Amundsen family wanted to show people what it's like to work on a farm. So, they took a tiny home model and made it into an AirBnB that guests can stay in and take care of 400 farm pets. They call it the "Peep Show," according to Jason Amundsen.

Jason and his wife own a free range chicken farm in Wrenshall called Locally Laid. They teach guests at the AirBnB how to care for the chickens, which includes waking them up, feeding them, collecting eggs and putting them to bed. Some guests flock to the AirBnB because they are simply curious as to what it takes to care for chickens, while others visit due to their interest in getting chickens of their own. "Occasionally, it can be what we joke as 'farming contraception.' Some people walk away and know it's not for them!" Jason said.

For Jason, the AirBnb is also a way to show people how special chickens are.

"We had a family stay with us one time and their son was terrified of the chickens at first," Amundsen said. "By the end of the trip, he was holding the chickens... Some visitors have said it's almost therapeutic."

Visitors can either stay in the eight foot wide, 12 foot tall tiny home for roughly $45-60 a night, or they can choose to stay in a larger cabin on the property.