Mystikal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Crimes For Third Time In Two Decades

This is the third time over the past 20 years that Mystikal has been charged with sex crimes. Back in 2003, the rapper, born Michael Tyler, pled guilty to sexual battery and extortion after he sexually abused his hairstylist. In January 2004, he was sentenced to six years in prison and was forced to register as a sex offender. After being charged with other crimes from domestic abuse to tax offenses, Mystikal was caught up in another rape allegation in 2016.



The rapper turned himself in to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department in 2017 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was hit with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charges, but denied his involvement with the woman who accused him. He spent 18 months in jail before he was released on a $3 million bond. Eventually, the charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.



So far, neither Mystikal nor his legal team have issued a statement about his recent arrest.