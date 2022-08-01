The Story Behind Donald Faison’s Proposal To CaCee Cobb

The details of the proposal itself are a bit fuzzy, since Faison and Cobb both told two completely different stories about how they got the ring. However, the undisputed fact was that the Scrubs actor surprised Cobb with the ring of her dreams.

“I don’t remember if he got down on one knee, but I remember the box had a light in it and the ring was spinning. And it was the bigger diamond!” Cobb said. “The best part was he was like, ‘I love you! I love you!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god!’”

The couple were married on December 15, 2012, in Zach Braff’s backyard. Braff served as a groomsman and Jessica Simpson was Cobb’s maid of honor. Faison met Cobb at Braff’s 30th birthday party in 2005.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald has everything a Scrubs fan would want in a rewatch podcast. The two actors share a look behind the scenes of the popular medical comedy and share unique stories from their personal lives. To hear the full conversation about Faison and Cobb’s engagement, listen to “My Cold Shower,” on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

