The Story Behind Donald Faison’s Proposal To CaCee Cobb
By John Popham
August 1, 2022
When they first got together, actors Donald Faison and CaCee Cobb didn’t want to get married or have kids, but after seven years of dating Cobb wanted a ring and Faison was more than happy to oblige.
“In my mind I’m like, ‘I’m going to Tiffany’s to get this ring,’” Faison said on his podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald. “She was like,’ What?! Don’t you do that.’”
“Because in my mind I knew if he went to Tiffany’s I’d get a ring and nothing else,” Cobb chimed in.
So, the two compromised and went on a ring hunt together, visiting every diamond vender and jeweler they could find in Los Angeles. After learning about carats, clarity, and everything they could possibly know about diamonds, Faison and Cobb found the perfect one.
The details of the proposal itself are a bit fuzzy, since Faison and Cobb both told two completely different stories about how they got the ring. However, the undisputed fact was that the Scrubs actor surprised Cobb with the ring of her dreams.
“I don’t remember if he got down on one knee, but I remember the box had a light in it and the ring was spinning. And it was the bigger diamond!” Cobb said. “The best part was he was like, ‘I love you! I love you!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god!’”
The couple were married on December 15, 2012, in Zach Braff’s backyard. Braff served as a groomsman and Jessica Simpson was Cobb’s maid of honor. Faison met Cobb at Braff’s 30th birthday party in 2005.
Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald has everything a Scrubs fan would want in a rewatch podcast. The two actors share a look behind the scenes of the popular medical comedy and share unique stories from their personal lives. To hear the full conversation about Faison and Cobb’s engagement, listen to “My Cold Shower,” on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.