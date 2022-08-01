Ultra-Processed Foods Linked To Cognitive Decline

New research warns about another negative effect of eating ultra-processed foods. According to CNN, a presentation at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference provided details of a study that shows people who consume ultra-processed foods saw a faster decline in cognitive function than those who avoided those foods.

According to Harvard Medical School, Ultra-processed foods are "made mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats."

"They may also contain additives like artificial colors and flavors or stabilizers. Examples of these foods are frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs and cold cuts, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes, and salty snacks."

The researchers found that people who consume 20% of their daily caloric intake from ultra-processed foods saw a 28% faster rate of cognitive decline and a 25% faster rate of executive function decline.

Based on the USDA's recommended diet of between 2,000-3,000 calories per day, that equals between 400-600 calories. That is fewer calories than most meals at fast food restaurants.

"People need to know they should cook more and prepare their own food from scratch. I know. We say we don't have time, but it really doesn't take that much time," said co-author Dr. Claudia Suemoto, an assistant professor in the division of geriatrics at the University of São Paulo Medical School.

"And it's worth it because you're going to protect your heart and guard your brain from dementia or Alzheimer's disease," she added. "That's the take-home message: Stop buying things that are super processed."