Colorado Couple Wakes Up From Pickup Crashing Into Their Home

An engaged Colorado couple is living in a hotel after a pickup truck crashed into their home last week, KUSA reports. Hannah Peterson and Reid Sealby were sound asleep in their Arvada home before an explosive sound jolted them awake the night of July 24.

"Weren’t sure if it was an earthquake or a bomb went off or what," Sealby recalls. "The whole house was shaking and glass shattering, and [Hannah's] closet doors fell in on us."

The couple noticed headlights shining into their bedroom, realizing a Ford F-250 just smashed into their house, per reporters. The shaken duo then noticed there was a man behind the wheel, identified as 36-year-old Kyle Joseph Duran by Arvada Police.

“When I found him, he was hardly breathing and semi-conscious and pretty bloodied up," Sealby says.

A witness told authorities Duran was driving 60 mph down West 51st Place, ran a stop sign at Independence Street, and ended up crashing into the couple's home. According to an arrest affidavit, the driver was previously arrested for DUI back in 2005 and 2017. He was also charged for driving while ability impaired in 2003, reporters say.

Duran was booked into jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including DUI with three or more priors, no proof of insurance, fictitious plates, failure to stop for a stop sign, driving under restraint, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Sealby, Peterson, and their dog, Cannoli, weren't hurt in the crash. The couple is still scratching their heads about how Duran was allowed on the road.

“How do you let this guy drive a truck that big with the track record that he has?” Sealby told reporters.

