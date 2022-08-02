Former Queens Of The Stone Age Bassist Reflects On Josh Homme Firing Him

Bassist Nick Oliveri was a core member of Queens of the Stone Age between 1998-2004, contributing to 2000's Rated R and 2002's Songs For The Deaf, but frontman Josh Homme fired him in 2004 after accusing him of disrespecting fans with his behavior on tour.

In a recent interview, Oliveri reflected on his relationship with Homme and exiting the band. “You know, we’ve know each other for so long it’s just weird to be at each others’ throats,” he explained. “You can’t force somebody to play music with you. It ran its course just playing music together.”

He went on to note that he and Homme are "still friends...It’s just that we don’t make music together right now.”

“We did so much in a five-year period, in a concentrated period, so much work, that we kind of burned out on each other. So, it is what it is, and he kind of wanted the band to go in a different direction anyway, so he’s taken it there, and that’s where he wants it to go, and it’s great for him," Oliveri added. “Unfortunately it’s one of those things where, it used to bother me a lot, but it doesn’t anymore. It took some time to heal over some things, and for him too.”

That healing culminated in Oliveri contributing backup vocals to the ...Like Clockwork track "If I Had a Tail" and joining the band onstage for the first time in 10 years during a 2014 show in Portland, Oregon.