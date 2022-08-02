Man Posing As Health Inspector Robs Two Fast Food Restaurants

By Bill Galluccio

August 2, 2022

Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Authorities in Las Vegas are trying to identify a man who robbed two fast food restaurants last month. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect showed up at the restaurants posing as a health inspector.

The man convinced the employees of both restaurants to open their safes and then fled with the money stored inside.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and black pants.

Officials released surveillance video footage of the suspect in the kitchen of one of the restaurants. He is seen talking to an employee and is holding a clipboard as he pretends to inspect the premises.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspected robber, you can submit an anonymous tip at crimestoppersofnv.com or by calling 702-385-5555.

