Over 4 Dozen Beverages Recalled Due To Potential Microbial Contamination

By Bill Galluccio

August 2, 2022

Oat Milk Giant Oatly Makes Public Debut On NASDAQ
Photo: Getty Images

Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall of 53 products because they may be contaminated with bacteria, including Cronobacter sakazakii.

The recalled drinks include protein shakes, cold-brew coffees, and plant-based milk products. They were sold under multiple brands, including Oatly, Glucerna, and Premier Protein, and distributed to grocery stores across the country. You can view a full list of recalled products here.

Anyone who has the recalled drinks should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers who have any questions can contact the Lyons Recall Support Center by calling 1-800-627-0557.

There have been no reports of illness from the recalled products.

Common symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. While infections are rare, immunocompromised individuals and infants may be more susceptible to infection.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.