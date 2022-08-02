Over 4 Dozen Beverages Recalled Due To Potential Microbial Contamination

Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall of 53 products because they may be contaminated with bacteria, including Cronobacter sakazakii.

The recalled drinks include protein shakes, cold-brew coffees, and plant-based milk products. They were sold under multiple brands, including Oatly, Glucerna, and Premier Protein, and distributed to grocery stores across the country. You can view a full list of recalled products here.

Anyone who has the recalled drinks should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers who have any questions can contact the Lyons Recall Support Center by calling 1-800-627-0557.

There have been no reports of illness from the recalled products.

Common symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. While infections are rare, immunocompromised individuals and infants may be more susceptible to infection.