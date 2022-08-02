Washington City Is Among The Most Expensive Ones For Renters
By Zuri Anderson
August 2, 2022
People can expect rent increases every year, and depending on where you live, those hikes can be steep.
Rent.com got to work analyzing where rent prices are increasing the most across the United States. Researchers found that apartments with high rent tend to be in warmer climates. These spots were in high demand for people seeking retirement and those working remotely.
One city in Washington state made it into the top ten U.S. cities with steep rent prices: Redmond. Rents increased 86.11% year-over-year in this location, according to the study.
Analysts also made more revelations about high rent prices in the Evergreen State: "Four... Washington communities made the list of the 100 cities with the highest rent in the U.S.," including Seattle, Everett, Tacoma, and Vancouver.
Here are the Top 15 most expensive U.S. cities for renters:
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Palo Alto, California
- Glendale, California
- Santa Monica, California
- Coral Gables, Florida
- Hoboken, New Jersey
- Redmond, Washington
- San Diego, California
- Newport Beach, California
- Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Los Angeles, California
- San Francisco, California
- Alameda, California
- Santa Clara, California
Click HERE to check out the full list and study.