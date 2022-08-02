WATCH: 80-Year-Old Store Owner Shoots Robber Armed With Rifle

An 80-year-old store owner shot an armed robber who burst into his California liquor store early Sunday (July 31) morning. The robber, armed with a rifle and wearing a ski mask, can be seen in surveillance footage pointing the gun at the owner, who was behind the counter.

The owner quickly grabbed a shotgun and opened fire on the would-be robber, sending him fleeing from the store.

Surveillance video from outside the store shows him running toward a getaway car, screaming, "he shot my arm off."

The 23-year-old suspect, who was not identified, was located at a nearby hospital. He is in critical but stable condition and will be booked into jail once he is released.

Authorities located three other suspects in the hospital parking lot and found several stolen firearms in their vehicle. They were identified as Justin Johnson, 22, Jamar Williams, 27, and Davon Broadus, 24, and are each facing charges of robbery and conspiracy.

"In this case, a lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety while being confronted with multiple armed suspects," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

KABC reported that the store owner suffered a heart attack following the shooting and is recovering.