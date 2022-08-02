Which Former ‘New Girl’ Cast Member Who Gives The Best Gifts?
By John Popham
August 3, 2022
While reviewing the season one episode “Fancyman Part 1,” the former stars of the FOX comedy series New Girl realized they had a fancyman of their own in cast mate Lamorne Morris.
“You are actually oddly generous,” Hannah Simone joked. “You are a very over generous person.”
The comparison came during a recent episode of Welcome To Our Show where Simone, Morris, and Zooey Deschanel rewatch and discuss the 2010’s TV show. In the episode, the titular fancyman, played by Dermot Mulroney, is also being over generous at a house party and showering his guests with gifts, like Morris himself who gives away a Rolex watch every year.
“I’ll never forget when we booked New Girl, (Morris) had a friend who helped you read lines and get the who,” Simone said. “And you gave her a pair of Louis Vuitton's.”
“Do you want to help me pick out presents for people? Because that’s a really good present,” said Deschanel.
“If you hate money Zooey, have Lamorne come with you,” said Simone. “You are a bit of fancyman.”
Deschanel recalls Morris giving her a baby food maker when she had her first child.
“I was like ‘This is so sweet. I need this,’” she said. “What a good gift.”
Deschanel recalls how she first met the episode's guest star Dermot Mulroney.
