Which Former ‘New Girl’ Cast Member Who Gives The Best Gifts?

“I’ll never forget when we booked New Girl, (Morris) had a friend who helped you read lines and get the who,” Simone said. “And you gave her a pair of Louis Vuitton's.”

“Do you want to help me pick out presents for people? Because that’s a really good present,” said Deschanel.

“If you hate money Zooey, have Lamorne come with you,” said Simone. “You are a bit of fancyman.”

Deschanel recalls Morris giving her a baby food maker when she had her first child.

“I was like ‘This is so sweet. I need this,’” she said. “What a good gift.”

Listen to "Fancyman Part 1," to get the full episode breakdown and find out how Deschanel first met the episode's guest star Dermot Mulroney.

