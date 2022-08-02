'World Sky Race' Looks At Nashville For 2025 Stop

The world's "largest race of airships" could pass through Nashville, according to the commissioner of the World Air League.

Commissioner Don Hartsell formed the World Air League in 2006 and has since created a new event called the World Sky Race, which sees blimps and zeppelins flying over popular cities across the globe, per News Channel 5. The goal of the race is to promote sustainability goals by the United Nations as well as highlight how the airships could provide an additional form of aviation that is better for the environment.

"It's going to be the largest race of airships to circle our planet Earth," said Hartsell. "We've been putting together the stops, places, and scenes that are going to be part of this race route."

According to Hartsell, they are searching for a city in between Texas and New York City where the aircraft could touch down. Hartsell stopped by Music City on Sunday (July 31) to see if it has what it takes to be part of the unique race.

"We're in Nashville to challenge Nashville to be in this race," he said, adding that the Smyrna Airport could be an ideal spot for spectators to watch the crafts as they fly over head.

The World Sky Race would kick off in September 2024, the news outlet reports. If Nashville were selected as a stop, it would take about six months for the airships to make it to the city before the race concludes in May 2025.