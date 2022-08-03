13-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Setting Multiple Fires At U.S. Air Force Base

Authorities have arrested a teenage girl accused of starting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Base security received reports of four fires in Nellis Landings, the on-base housing unit, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (July 30) morning.

The flames were quickly extinguished, and none of the buildings sustained significant damage. Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry told Military.com that the residents in one of the homes had to be evacuated and were taken to a medical facility for treatment due to smoke inhalation.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said that a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not say if they have determined a motive for the fires.

Because the girl is a minor, her identity was not released, and no information was provided about what charges she is facing.

The arrest comes several weeks after authorities issued a warning about "pre-serial killer tendencies" after several mutilated animals were found near the base. Officials do not believe the incidents are related but have not provided any update on who is responsible for killing the animals.