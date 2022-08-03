Alex Jones Admits That Sandy Hook Shooting Was '100% Real'

By Bill Galluccio

August 3, 2022

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey And Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Testify To Senate Committee On Foreign Influence Operations
Photo: Getty Images

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified in court that the Sandy Hook massacre was "100% real." Jones is currently on trial to determine how much money he owes for defaming the family of a six-year-old child who was one of 20 children murdered in a 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

After the shooting, Jones spewed conspiracy theories that the shooting was fake and that survivors and their families were crisis actors. The families of the victims sued Jones, claiming that his repeated lies subjected them to death threats and repeated harassment from his fans.

Jones' testimony comes one day after he was confronted in the courtroom by the mother of one of the children who was murdered.

"I am a mother first and foremost, and I know you are a father. My son existed," Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis was killed, said to Jones. "I am not deep state ... I know you know that ... And yet you're going to leave this courthouse and say it again on your show."

"Do you think I'm an actor," she asked him directly at one point.

"No, I don't think you're an actor," Jones replied before the judge ordered him to be quiet.

Closing arguments are expected to begin on Wednesday (August 3). A jury will then decide how much money to award the Lewis family, who are seeking at least $150 million.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.