Alex Jones Admits That Sandy Hook Shooting Was '100% Real'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified in court that the Sandy Hook massacre was "100% real." Jones is currently on trial to determine how much money he owes for defaming the family of a six-year-old child who was one of 20 children murdered in a 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

After the shooting, Jones spewed conspiracy theories that the shooting was fake and that survivors and their families were crisis actors. The families of the victims sued Jones, claiming that his repeated lies subjected them to death threats and repeated harassment from his fans.

Jones' testimony comes one day after he was confronted in the courtroom by the mother of one of the children who was murdered.

"I am a mother first and foremost, and I know you are a father. My son existed," Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis was killed, said to Jones. "I am not deep state ... I know you know that ... And yet you're going to leave this courthouse and say it again on your show."

"Do you think I'm an actor," she asked him directly at one point.

"No, I don't think you're an actor," Jones replied before the judge ordered him to be quiet.

Closing arguments are expected to begin on Wednesday (August 3). A jury will then decide how much money to award the Lewis family, who are seeking at least $150 million.