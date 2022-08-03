Gospel Artist Jonathan McReynolds Debuts His New Song 'Your World'

McReynolds' new single was recorded while he was on the road for his Kingdom Tour, which hit 37 cities throughout the summer. It follows his 2021 single "The Greatest Adventure" and his joint project with Mali Music, Johnny x Mali: Live In LA. The album features their song "Movin' On (Live)" which helped him win his first Grammy Award in 2021 for Best Gospel Performance/Song.



"Movin' On" also appears on McReynolds' 2020 project People. The song also helped him earn the record for the most consecutive #1 Billboard Airplay Charting Songs on the Gospel Airplay format.



McReynolds began his journey in music a decade ago and has remained consistent throughout the years. He's worked with plenty of other gospel singers and R&B superstars like India.Arie and Tweet. He's also garnered support from top-tier acts like Lalah Hathaway, Kirk Franklin, Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, CeCe Winans, and others.



In addition to debuting his new song with iHeartRadio, McReynolds also released the official lyric video. Check it out below.