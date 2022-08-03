Here's When Californians Can Expect Their Inflation Relief Checks

To offset the cost of rising housing, gas, and food prices throughout the state, select Californian's will soon receive an inflation relief check. According to KTLA, the earliest that residents can expect to see these payments rollout will be in October. This plan is also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund. As part of the plan, individuals who filed their taxes in 2020 will be eligible for a refund. The refund amount will be based off of your income.

The California Franchise Tax Board website states what eligibility requirements need to be met in order to receive the refund. To qualify, you must be a California resident for over six months, not be claimed as a dependent on the 2020 tax return, and meet the adjusted gross income limit based on how you filed your return.

KTLA mentioned that the check could be deposited in various ways depending on how you filed and received your 2020 tax return. For example, if you filed your 2020 taxes electronically, then the refund from the Middle Class Tax Refund plan will be deposited into your account via direct deposit. If you filed your taxes by mail or any other method, the refund will be put onto a debit card.