Kevin Gates Explains Lewd Beyoncé Lyric & How Jews, Transgenders Helped Him

"That's one of the most beautiful women in the world. I can't be a fan?" Kevin explains. "I'm sitting in a trap house around the monsters just looking at the Tv just like 'Man I swear to God...' When I said that, everybody feel like that. They just scared to say it. I ain't scared to say it."



"I said 'respectfully,'" Gates adds after Charlamagne and Envy mention the disrespect to Bey's husband, JAY-Z. "I meant it with all due respect."



Later on in the conversation, Charlamagne asks Gates if Hip-Hop or Islam has impacted his life more. As a major force in the rap game and a devout Muslim, the rapper says the people who've truly helped him the most recently are Jews and transgender people.



"To be honest, since you speaking about that, and I mean this with all due respect, the people that hurt me the most is my own people," Gates explains. "Like they hurt me the most and they're my own people. People that look like me. It's a lot of Muslims that love me, but it's also a lot of Muslims that judge me like 'You can't have tattoos, that's haram -- 'Haram' means 'forbidden' -- 'You can't do this and this.' Man you know who helped me like really get back on my feet since my last tour? It been Jews and transgenders. The people that the world will say is the worst people. Them the people that helped me."



