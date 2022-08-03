Kevin Gates Explains Lewd Beyoncé Lyric & How Jews, Transgenders Helped Him
By Tony M. Centeno
August 3, 2022
Kevin Gates made the rap world's jaw drop when he expanded on his sexual fantasies with a plethora of famous women including Beyoncé on his spicy freestyle back in June. Now he's revealing why he came up with those raunchy bars.
On Wednesday, August 3, Kevin Gats stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about everything from his Khaza album to the lowest points of his incarceration in 2017. During their conversation, DJ Envy brought up his "Super General" freestyle, in which he talks about all the freaky things he wants to do to Nicki Minaj, Rubi Rose and Beyoncé. Gates boasts that he wasn't afraid to say what others think about.
"That's one of the most beautiful women in the world. I can't be a fan?" Kevin explains. "I'm sitting in a trap house around the monsters just looking at the Tv just like 'Man I swear to God...' When I said that, everybody feel like that. They just scared to say it. I ain't scared to say it."
"I said 'respectfully,'" Gates adds after Charlamagne and Envy mention the disrespect to Bey's husband, JAY-Z. "I meant it with all due respect."
Later on in the conversation, Charlamagne asks Gates if Hip-Hop or Islam has impacted his life more. As a major force in the rap game and a devout Muslim, the rapper says the people who've truly helped him the most recently are Jews and transgender people.
"To be honest, since you speaking about that, and I mean this with all due respect, the people that hurt me the most is my own people," Gates explains. "Like they hurt me the most and they're my own people. People that look like me. It's a lot of Muslims that love me, but it's also a lot of Muslims that judge me like 'You can't have tattoos, that's haram -- 'Haram' means 'forbidden' -- 'You can't do this and this.' Man you know who helped me like really get back on my feet since my last tour? It been Jews and transgenders. The people that the world will say is the worst people. Them the people that helped me."
Watch the entire Kevin Gates interview up top and catch another interesting clip below.