Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Authorities To Two Decomposed Bodies

A kidnapped 12-year-old girl managed to escape from captivity in Alabama and helped lead investigators to a home where two decomposing bodies were discovered. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said the young girl, who was not reported missing, chewed through her restraints and managed to escape.

She was discovered walking alone along a road on Monday (August 1) morning. She told investigators that she had been tied to a bed for about a week. Officials said that she had been given alcohol and was assaulted in the head.

The young girl was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

"This is horrendous to have a crime scene of this nature and also a 12-year-old juvenile to deal with this horrendous situation," Abbett said. "She's safe now, and ... we want to keep her that way."

The investigation into her kidnapping led authorities to the home of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, in Auburn, which is about 25 miles from where the girl was found. During a search of the house, investigators discovered two decomposing bodies.

Officials have not determined how long the bodies were in the home or how the victims died.

Pascual-Reyes was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including capital murder and kidnapping.

"We're looking at multiple counts of capital murder, along with kidnapping in the first degree," Tallapoosa County District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said. "And, of course, once we continue and finish our investigation, I feel certain that several more charges will follow."

Officials did not say why the girl was kidnapped or if she knew Pascual-Reyes.