Michigan Man Crashes His Plane While Getting Certified To Fly, Dies

After being reported missing Tuesday night (August 2), two men have died in a plane crash near South Haven, according to CBS Detroit. At the time of the crash, it's believed one of the men was certifying the other to be able to fly.

According to police, the men are both believed to be 70-years-old, but their names have not been given at this time. In addition, one of the men is believed to be the owner of the plane, and the other was his instructor. The owner of the plane was from the Lawton area, while his instructor was from the Wayland area.

The South Haven Police Department was notified of the crash on Tuesday night at about 11:30 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane had taken off from South Havel Regional airport that morning, but hadn't contacted anyone since its departure. The plane was found Wednesday morning (August 3) by Michigan State Police aviation. It was located about one mile north of the South Haven Regional Airport.

It is unclear exactly what caused the crash. As of this writing, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.