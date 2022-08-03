Minnesota Grandmother Sets Record For World's Longest Fingernails

A 63-year-old Minnesota grandmother recently set a new Guinness world record for having the longest fingernails in the world, according to FOX 9 News.

"I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Diana Armstrong said. "I thought someone was playing a joke on me, I really did, so I hung up on them. Then two or three days later, I told my daughter about it, she said 'Mom you should take their phone call.'"

Armstrong's nails measure out to be 42 feet, 10 inches long. It takes her grandchildren two days and two dozen bottles of polish to paint her nails once a year. She started growing her fingernails out 25 years ago when her 16-year-old daughter Latisha died from an asthma attack in her sleep. Latisha used to manicure Armstrong's nails once a week, and now she can't bear to cut them.

"Anytime I thought about cutting them off, it gave me chills like I'm going through that grief all over again. I didn't want to go through that again, so I just kept them. It's like keeping her close to me," Armstrong said. "When I started growing them, it wasn't to be in the Guinness Book Of World Records," she said. "Now since I am, I tell people, you shouldn't judge people because you don't know what people have gone through."