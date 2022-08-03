Pizza Shop Known For Star-Shaped Pies Opening First Texas Location

What's better than pizza?! Star-shaped pizza!

Miami-based pizzeria Mister O1 Pizza is slated to open its first Texas location this fall, according to Culture Map Dallas. Known for its star-shaped pies, this marks Mister O1 Pizza's first U.S. location outside of Florida.

The star-shaped pizza features a crust filled with ricotta cheese. All of the pizza shop's ingredients are from Italy and the dough is fermented for at least 72 hours. Mister O1 Pizza whips up more than just pizza, however! On their menu, you can find Italian meats, calzones, salads and burrata.

Mister O1 Pizza will open its Dallas location behind a franchise group. "I worked for Corner Bakery for 20 years. I never thought I'd get into pizza, until I met with Renato and had Mister O1's product," Corner Bakery Cafe Vice President John LaBarge said.