Pizza Shop Known For Star-Shaped Pies Opening First Texas Location

By Dani Medina

August 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What's better than pizza?! Star-shaped pizza!

Miami-based pizzeria Mister O1 Pizza is slated to open its first Texas location this fall, according to Culture Map Dallas. Known for its star-shaped pies, this marks Mister O1 Pizza's first U.S. location outside of Florida.

The star-shaped pizza features a crust filled with ricotta cheese. All of the pizza shop's ingredients are from Italy and the dough is fermented for at least 72 hours. Mister O1 Pizza whips up more than just pizza, however! On their menu, you can find Italian meats, calzones, salads and burrata.

Mister O1 Pizza will open its Dallas location behind a franchise group. "I worked for Corner Bakery for 20 years. I never thought I'd get into pizza, until I met with Renato and had Mister O1's product," Corner Bakery Cafe Vice President John LaBarge said.

The pizza company was founded in 2014 by Italian chef Renato Viola. He says the Mister O1 concept will thrive in Dallas. "We love the lifestyle and strong community feel here and are looking forward to being a part of it," he said.

Mister O1 Pizza is scheduled to open this fall at 3838 Oak Lawn Ave. #P175 in the Two Turtle Creek building.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.