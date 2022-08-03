Sara Quin Of Tegan And Sara Welcomes First Child: See The Pic

Sara Quin is a marketing genius. She and her identical twin sister Tegan are gearing up to release their new album Crybaby, and the singer-songwriter took to the band's social media to show off her own "crybaby."

The photo is a mirror selfie of Sara with her newborn resting on her shoulder so their face is hidden. She captioned it with the simple phrase: "My #crybaby." It's her first child with her partner (unless you count her two fur babies, Holiday and Mickey). She hasn't revealed any more details about the new member of the family, but congratulations are definitely in order!

See Sara's post below.