Sara Quin Of Tegan And Sara Welcomes First Child: See The Pic

By Katrina Nattress

August 3, 2022

Billboard And The Hollywood Reporter Pride Summit
Photo: Getty Images North America

Sara Quin is a marketing genius. She and her identical twin sister Tegan are gearing up to release their new album Crybaby, and the singer-songwriter took to the band's social media to show off her own "crybaby."

The photo is a mirror selfie of Sara with her newborn resting on her shoulder so their face is hidden. She captioned it with the simple phrase: "My #crybaby." It's her first child with her partner (unless you count her two fur babies, Holiday and Mickey). She hasn't revealed any more details about the new member of the family, but congratulations are definitely in order!

See Sara's post below.

As for the Crybaby album, Tegan and Sara plan to release the project on October 21 via Mom+Pop Music.

“This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” Tegan explained about Crybaby's conception. “But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.”

“Maybe I am the renovator," Sara added. "I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”

The duo plan to support the album with a North American tour this fall. Check out tour dates here.

Tegan and Sara
