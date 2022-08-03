Speed Limits Are Changing In Tacoma Neighborhoods

Motorists will have to drive Tacoma neighborhoods starting next year, according to KING 5.

Reporters say the Tacoma City Council unanimously voted to drop the speed limit to 20 mph on residential streets. Four neighborhood business districts will have their speed limit lowered from 30 to 25 mph under the new ordinance: 6th Avenue, Old Town, Lincoln, and McKinley Hill. These changes go into effect in January 2023.

This is part of Tacoma's initiative to cut down on traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries, which is called Vision Zero. Data shows that lowering the speed limit by just from 30 to 25 mph will double the chances of survival for pedestrians and cyclists hit by vehicles, councilmembers cited in their decision.

Officials say there will be a grace period before enforcement begins in January. They'll also start educating people about the new speed limits in the fall.

“I’m so proud to see the City take this important first step towards keeping people on our streets safe,” Tacoma City Council Member Kristina Walker says in a statement from the city. “The link between speed and injury severity in crashes is consistent, direct, and especially critical for more vulnerable roadway users. With tonight’s action, coupled with other actions in our Vision Zero Action Plan, our goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2035 is in sight.”