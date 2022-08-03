These Races From Arizona's Primary Election Still Have No Winners

The results are in for some of the races in Arizona's primary election, but some of the outcomes are yet to be announced.

The vote counting for one of Arizona's biggest races, the Republican nomination for governor, has not yet produced a winner, reported AZ Central. Republican candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are nearly tied but Lake took the overnight lead with 46% to 44% of the vote, reported AZ Family. With the race being so close, it could take several days to know who won the race.

That isn't the only race that has yet to produce a victor. Here are the races that do not yet have a winner: