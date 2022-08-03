These Races From Arizona's Primary Election Still Have No Winners

By Ginny Reese

August 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The results are in for some of the races in Arizona's primary election, but some of the outcomes are yet to be announced.

The vote counting for one of Arizona's biggest races, the Republican nomination for governor, has not yet produced a winner, reported AZ Central. Republican candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are nearly tied but Lake took the overnight lead with 46% to 44% of the vote, reported AZ Family. With the race being so close, it could take several days to know who won the race.

That isn't the only race that has yet to produce a victor. Here are the races that do not yet have a winner:

  • Secretary of State, Democrat: Adrian Fontes was in the lead as of Wednesday (August 3rd) morning.
  • Attorney General, Republican: Abraham Hamadeh was in the lead as of Wednesday (August 3rd) morning.
  • Congressional District 2, Republican: Eli Crane was in the lead as of Wednesday (August 3rd) morning.
  • Congressional District 4, Republican: Kelly Hooper was in the lead as of Wednesday (August 3rd) morning.
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.