This Is Washington's Most Famous Deli Sandwich

By Zuri Anderson

August 3, 2022

Close-Up of Halved Italian Sub Sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches come in so many delicious forms. Some of these dishes can only be found in specific states, regions, or towns, while others have nationwide popularity (think cheesesteak, pulled pork, or even peanut butter and jelly). You can also enjoy them for all meals of the day, including snack time!

For those foodies looking to try different and unique sandwiches, Cheapism got you covered. The website found every state's most famous deli sandwich. This list features classic sandwiches, popular picks, and local faves you probably never heard of.

Washington's most famous sandwich is Joker's Dip from Tub's Gourmet Subs, according to the website. Writers explain:

"Tub's menu spans nearly two pages, but it has a local favorite and a great regional stamp on the sub sandwich genre in this combination of mayo, ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese that's toasted on a baguette, topped with lettuce and tomato, and served with hot barbecue sauce for dipping."

You can find Tub's at 11064 Lake City Way NE, #16 in Seattle. According to the restaurant's website, they're moving to a new location on Beardslee Blvd in Bothell, across from the post office. No word on when their new location is opening.

Click HERE to check out the full list.

