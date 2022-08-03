U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski Killed In Head-On Car Crash

By Bill Galluccio

August 3, 2022

Rep. Jackie Walorski
Photo: CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident in Indiana on Wednesday (August 3). The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department said that Walorski, who represents Indiana's second congressional district, was driving when a car on the other side of the road crossed over the center line and slammed into her vehicle.

Two of her aides, Zach Potts, 27, and Emma Thomson, 28, were in the vehicle and also died in the crash. The driver of the other car, Edith Schmucker, 56, was also pronounced dead.

Investigators did not say what caused Schmucker to cross over to the wrong side of the road.

Walorski was elected to Congress in 2012. During her time in Congress, she served on the House Ways and Means Committee and was the top Republican lawmaker on the House Ethics Committee. She was slated to be chairman of the committee if the Republicans won the majority in the upcoming midterm elections.

Devastated to hear the horrible news of the passing of Jackie Walorski and her two staffers," Minority Whip Steve Scalise tweeted. "She was a dear friend who loved serving the people of Indiana in Congress. My prayers are with her loving husband Dean, the rest of her family, and the families of the two staffers."

