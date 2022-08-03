Wiz Khalifa Criticized After Tense Exchange With Club DJs Goes Viral
By Tony M. Centeno
August 3, 2022
Wiz Khalifa wasn't happy about the way his set was going during his album release party at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. After video of his tense exchange with the house DJ went viral, other high-profile DJ's have sounded off about the way Wiz handled the situation.
It all started on Friday, July 29, when Wiz Khalifa hosted an album release party for his Multiverse LP. According to video that surfaced from the event, Wiz claimed DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron weren't playing songs off his new album during the party. That's when he said they "suck" and even threatened to fight to them.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
#wizkhalifa Goes off on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for being “horrible” at their jobs and offered up the fade to them at Poppy night club in LA pic.twitter.com/dqPVGil3ZG— No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022
"Y'all are horrible DJs," Wiz continues. "I came here tonight, to hope for y'all to have a good-ass time, a great-ass time. But you know what I'm not gonna do? I'm not gonna let these ho-ass n****s think this shit is acceptable. I'm a real-ass n***a, dawg. My album just came out today. Play my new s**t, dawg."
After the video went viral, numerous record spinners went in on Wiz for treating the house DJ like that. In Houston, chopped-and-screwed legend OG Ron C called for a complete boycott of Wiz in an Instagram post he made yesterday. As if that wasn't enough, the legendary Kid Capri also took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to express his dismay at Wiz's behavior.
“When I met you, you was a cool dude, man,” Capri said. "That’s why I’m a little surprised why you would disrespect those DJs like that. Those kids is young dudes, probably, you know, scared and nervous that they playing for you, happy that they’re playing for you. [They’re] probably not as professional and on-point as you are, but for you to stand up there and disrespect them like that, man, that was just crazy.”
Before the OG's went in, there were some people who defended Wiz. Bootleg Kev was in the building for the album release party. According to his recollection of the event, the DJ and the host really were "terrible" and reportedly messed up Wiz's set several time before he went off on them.
"Let’s clear up this Wiz s**t," Kev tweeted. "I was there with him, & the dj & host TERRIBLE. After f**king up his performance (4-5x) he finally snapped. I’m not condoning him slapping the hat off or none of that, and I know he regrets that. But so much led up to that point. Context is IMPORTANT."
So far, Wiz Khalifa hasn't commented on the situation. See what happened before his rant below.
After they abruptly cut the first record off & had some weird echo effect shit going on he stopped and was NICE. In this video he’s saying “let’s get on the same page, y’all got too many cooks in the kitchen” pic.twitter.com/UeF0JuY5JV— Bootleg Kev (@BootlegKev) August 2, 2022
That was after fuck up #1. They proceeded to cut his records outta nowhere, get on the mic while he’s performing (SEE THE VIDEO BELOW, which was after they CUT OFF BLACK AND YELLOW 30 seconds in and restarted it- notice wiz telling the Host “don’t say nothing, it’s my time “) pic.twitter.com/S8OzxwQkjf— Bootleg Kev (@BootlegKev) August 2, 2022