Wiz Khalifa Criticized After Tense Exchange With Club DJs Goes Viral

"Y'all are horrible DJs," Wiz continues. "I came here tonight, to hope for y'all to have a good-ass time, a great-ass time. But you know what I'm not gonna do? I'm not gonna let these ho-ass n****s think this shit is acceptable. I'm a real-ass n***a, dawg. My album just came out today. Play my new s**t, dawg."



After the video went viral, numerous record spinners went in on Wiz for treating the house DJ like that. In Houston, chopped-and-screwed legend OG Ron C called for a complete boycott of Wiz in an Instagram post he made yesterday. As if that wasn't enough, the legendary Kid Capri also took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to express his dismay at Wiz's behavior.



“When I met you, you was a cool dude, man,” Capri said. "That’s why I’m a little surprised why you would disrespect those DJs like that. Those kids is young dudes, probably, you know, scared and nervous that they playing for you, happy that they’re playing for you. [They’re] probably not as professional and on-point as you are, but for you to stand up there and disrespect them like that, man, that was just crazy.”

