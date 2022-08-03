You Can Be Paid $78,000 To Eat Candy

Several thousand candidates have already applied for the position, which was also posted on the company's LinkedIn page, since July, Candy Funhouse CEO Jamal Hejazi told CNN.

Hejazi said he's received a surprising amount of "golden ticket" themed applications, referencing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, as well as elaborate videos from families offering to share the duties and compensation, but understands the excitement surrounding the position.

"Imagine your best memories around candy, and having that every day at work," Hejazi said via CNN.

Candy Funhouse is based outside of Toronto and is run by a group of local siblings whose parents owned donut shops and a restaurant in the area.

Hejazi said his business saw a substantial boost of "just under $15 million" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for delivered candy grew.