You Can Be Paid $78,000 To Eat Candy
By Jason Hall
August 3, 2022
A Canadian company is offering a dream job opportunity to work from home as a candy taste-tester.
Candy Funhouse, an online candy retailer, has a job posting for the position of "Chief Candy Officer," which pays an annual salary of $78,000 ($100,000 Canadian) to eat candy.
"We are looking for the world’s first and only Chief Candy Officer," the job posting states. "This opportunity is work-from-home with the option to work out of either Toronto, Canada (Canadian Residents) or Newark, New Jersey (American Residents), paying up to $100,000 annually to lead the “FUNhouse” Candy Strategy. This includes approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether or not to award each treat with the official “CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval.”
Several thousand candidates have already applied for the position, which was also posted on the company's LinkedIn page, since July, Candy Funhouse CEO Jamal Hejazi told CNN.
Hejazi said he's received a surprising amount of "golden ticket" themed applications, referencing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, as well as elaborate videos from families offering to share the duties and compensation, but understands the excitement surrounding the position.
"Imagine your best memories around candy, and having that every day at work," Hejazi said via CNN.
Candy Funhouse is based outside of Toronto and is run by a group of local siblings whose parents owned donut shops and a restaurant in the area.
Hejazi said his business saw a substantial boost of "just under $15 million" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for delivered candy grew.