Alex Jones Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Parents Over $4 Million

By Bill Galluccio

August 4, 2022

Pro-Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Protest In Atlanta, As State's Recount Nears End
Photo: Getty Images

A jury decided that Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones denied the massacre was real and falsely claimed that the victims and their families were crisis actors.

Many of Jones' fans used his comments as an excuse to harass, threaten, and intimidate the families. Several even received death threats.

The $4.1 million award is much lower than the $150 million that Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin sought in their defamation suit against Jones. Jones was found liable by a judge for the emotional distress he caused Lewis and Heslin and for defaming Heslin.

Jones' legal battles are far from over, though. A second trial will be held to determine the punitive damages in the case.

A different group of Sandy Hook families also won a default judgment in their suit against Jones. Jury selection in that trial had to be halted after Jones' company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy. It is unclear when that trial will begin.

