California Town Leveled To Ash Amid Raging Fires

By Logan DeLoye

August 4, 2022

Fire front, wall of fire, line of fire, forest fire, bushfire in the valley, Blue Mountains, Australia
Photo: Getty Images

What once was a beautiful little town along a scenic river in Northern California is now a bed of ash. According to KTLA, the humble town of Klamath River was almost entirely destroyed by the McKinney Fire that continues to ravage the region.

One week ago, the town of 200 residents and all of the buildings that surround it stood tall and proud. KTLA mentioned that after the fires rolled through the area, the only building left standing was the grocery store. Though residents are sad to see their homes in rubble, they are more concerned about their neighbors.

“I don’t get emotional about stuff and material things,” Klamath River local Bill Simms shared with KTLA, “But when you hear my next-door neighbors died … that gets a little emotional.”

Simms was told to evacuate last Wednesday with the rest of the town, and when he returned to his property there was nothing left.

“The house, the guest house and the RV were gone. It’s just wasteland, devastation.” Luckily, Simms was able to keep his two dogs out of harms way.

The fire has consumed most of the regions landscape beyond Klamath River, and has killed a few locals who did not get the chance to evacuate. The cause of the McKinney Fire remains unknown.

