E-Scooter Batteries Sparked Apartment Fire That Killed Woman, Five-Year-Old

By Bill Galluccio

August 4, 2022

Battery charging process of electric scooter.
Photo: Getty Images

An apartment fire in New York City left a 36-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl dead, and the girl's 46-year-old father hospitalized in critical condition. The New York City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a blaze at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday (August 3) on the sixth floor of the New York City Housing Authority's Jackie Robinson Houses in Harlem.

Officials said that 78 firefighters battled the fire and managed to contain it to a single unit. It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

A firefighter and another civilian suffered minor injuries in the fire and had to be hospitalized.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries from an e-scooter. Photos taken by the New York Post showed several motorized bicycles and scooters with fire damage lined up near a fence outside the building.

Fire officials have noted an increase in fires caused by overheated lithium-ion batteries. According to the New York Timesfive people have died this year in fires related to lithium-ion batteries, and fire marshals have conducted 121 battery-related investigations in 2022. That is more than the 104 investigations they carried out last year.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.